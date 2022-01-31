Periscope Capital Inc. Sells 242,834 Shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP)

Periscope Capital Inc. decreased its stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 950,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242,834 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 3.23% of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II worth $9,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LCAP. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 7,979.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,543 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 44.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter worth about $357,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, Scoggin Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $496,000. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lionheart Acquisition Co. II alerts:

NASDAQ LCAP opened at $10.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96. Lionheart Acquisition Co. II has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $11.80.

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Lionheart Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lionheart Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.