Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has C$2.15 price objective on the stock.

Shares of PRQ stock opened at C$1.37 on Friday. Petrus Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.25 and a 1-year high of C$1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.95 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of C$132.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -342.50.

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$20.31 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Petrus Resources will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate. The company primarily holds an average 51% working interest in the Ferrier/Strachan area comprise 43,159 net acres, which include 29,219 net acres of undeveloped and 13,940 net acres of developed land located in west central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

