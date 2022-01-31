Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Erste Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Independent Research raised Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $1.64 on Monday, hitting $52.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,587,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,911,793. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.67. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $295.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $26,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

