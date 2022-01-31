Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stake Trimmed by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,238 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $787,786,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 95.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,182,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $972,273,000 after purchasing an additional 10,810,020 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 34.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,709,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,398,393,000 after purchasing an additional 9,156,521 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Pfizer by 470.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,012,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $430,657,000 after acquiring an additional 8,257,100 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,864,934,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.52. The company had a trading volume of 586,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,984,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $294.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.14 and a 200 day moving average of $48.58. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Cowen raised their price objective on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $54.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

