Phala Network (PHA) Trading Up 0.7% Over Last Week

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 31st. Phala Network has a total market cap of $65.10 million and $12.62 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Phala Network has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. One Phala Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000646 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Phala Network Coin Profile

Phala Network (PHA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,000,000 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala Network

