Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Given New $104.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $97.00 to $104.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.07.

Shares of PSX traded down $0.51 on Monday, hitting $83.74. 9,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,818,431. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.80. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.16) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $163,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 68.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

