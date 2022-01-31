Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Has $2.45 Million Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dover during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Dover by 681.8% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Dover by 361.4% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dover by 160.9% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Dover during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DOV traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $165.06. 5,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,800. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.04. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $115.88 and a twelve month high of $184.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.40.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 30.82%.

DOV has been the topic of several research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Dover in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dover presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.08.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

