Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Raises Position in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $157,000.

HRTX traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.46. The company had a trading volume of 8,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,981. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $20.45. The company has a market capitalization of $862.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.34.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.58% and a negative return on equity of 128.33%. The company had revenue of $23.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

