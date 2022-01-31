Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Sells 3,930 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 66.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,930 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,351,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,283,000 after purchasing an additional 184,226 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Chewy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,098,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,244,000 after acquiring an additional 53,433 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Chewy by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,801,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,694,000 after acquiring an additional 377,614 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 5,903.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,702,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,979,000 after buying an additional 1,674,444 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,755,000 after buying an additional 245,511 shares during the period. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHWY. Zacks Investment Research boosted their target price on Chewy to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lowered shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Chewy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.05.

In other news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 13,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $730,163.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 20,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $1,502,767.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 276,576 shares of company stock valued at $17,229,834 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,778,407. The company has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,197.50 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.52. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.70 and a 52 week high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

