PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a growth of 213.2% from the December 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of RCS opened at $6.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.31. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $8.23.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.76%.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.
