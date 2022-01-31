Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Position Trimmed by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,800 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources comprises approximately 0.9% of Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 226 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

PXD opened at $215.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $191.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.81. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $119.07 and a 1 year high of $222.04.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $3.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.77%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.29.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

