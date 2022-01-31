Piper Sandler Lowers Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target to $48.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Synchrony Financial from $66.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stephens cut Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JMP Securities started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.56.

Shares of NYSE SYF traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.65. The stock had a trading volume of 57,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,920,555. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.99 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.77 and a 200-day moving average of $48.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.67.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYF. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $9,524,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 524.9% during the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 47,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 39,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

