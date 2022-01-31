Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,413,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 171,603 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 13.31% of Pitney Bowes worth $168,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,592,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,831,000 after purchasing an additional 574,695 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,998,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,607,000 after purchasing an additional 204,782 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 4.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,210,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,154,000 after purchasing an additional 133,031 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 56.2% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,158,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,141 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,854,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,031,000 after purchasing an additional 87,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PBI opened at $5.86 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.22. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.56 and a 52-week high of $11.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.12 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $875.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.57 million. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 150.14%. Pitney Bowes’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is presently 222.25%.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

