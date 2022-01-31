Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.72 Per Share (NYSE:PLYM)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note issued on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial analyst A. Hau anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the year. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.16 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

NYSE:PLYM opened at $28.02 on Monday. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of $13.96 and a 1 year high of $32.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.63 million, a PE ratio of -29.49, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLYM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -88.42%.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

Featured Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.