Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,400 shares, a growth of 92.5% from the December 31st total of 87,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 295,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:PLRTF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 69,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,700. Plymouth Rock Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.27.

About Plymouth Rock Technologies

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Plymouth Rock USA, focuses on developing security screening and threat detection technology solutions using radar imaging and signal processing technology. Its technologies include Wireless Threat Indication, a wall or portal mounted sensor system that will detect high-risk concealed threat items over an extended coverage area; Shoe Scanner, a compact microwave radar system for scanning shoes; Millimeter Remote Imaging from Airborne Drone; PRT-X1, an unmanned aerial system drone; XV-S, a fixed-wing UAS platform with the added capability of vertical take-off and landing; and Cognitive Object Detection Apparatus, a compact modular radar for aircraft to weapon detection applications.

