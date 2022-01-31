Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,400 shares, a growth of 92.5% from the December 31st total of 87,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 295,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
OTCMKTS:PLRTF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 69,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,700. Plymouth Rock Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.27.
