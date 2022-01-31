Polkadot One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.06 Billion (DOT)

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Over the last week, Polkadot has traded up 11% against the dollar. Polkadot has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion and approximately $1.06 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkadot coin can now be bought for $19.79 or 0.00051365 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,732.98 or 0.07093315 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,471.94 or 0.99852133 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00052702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00055661 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006851 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Polkadot Profile

Polkadot launched on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,103,303,471 coins and its circulating supply is 987,579,315 coins. The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Buying and Selling Polkadot

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadot should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkadot using one of the exchanges listed above.

