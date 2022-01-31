Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Given New GBX 1,450 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Polymetal International (LON:POLY) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,650 ($22.26) to GBX 1,450 ($19.56) in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on POLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Polymetal International from GBX 1,650 ($22.26) to GBX 1,400 ($18.89) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($29.68) price objective on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($23.61) price objective on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Polymetal International from GBX 1,200 ($16.19) to GBX 1,170 ($15.79) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Polymetal International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,620 ($21.86).

POLY opened at GBX 1,054 ($14.22) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.98, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of £4.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,266.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,380.24. Polymetal International has a 1 year low of GBX 1,014.14 ($13.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,737 ($23.43).

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

