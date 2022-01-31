Portland Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New $8.10 Million Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Portland Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 78,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $8,104,000. General Electric makes up 3.7% of Portland Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 6.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,932,886,000 after acquiring an additional 51,786,710 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at $112,508,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 78.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,194,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $217,979,000 after acquiring an additional 7,119,217 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 121.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,845,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $119,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 59.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,560,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $169,068,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $92.80. The company had a trading volume of 84,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,850,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. General Electric has a twelve month low of $85.12 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The company has a market capitalization of $101.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.30.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -61.54%.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on General Electric from $125.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.69.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

