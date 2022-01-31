PostCoin Trading Up 32.3% Over Last Week (POST)

PostCoin (CURRENCY:POST) traded up 29.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 31st. PostCoin has a market cap of $60,717.99 and $4.00 worth of PostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PostCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PostCoin has traded 32.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.37 or 0.00181303 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00029157 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00072074 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.06 or 0.00381724 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00008499 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About PostCoin

PostCoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2016. PostCoin’s total supply is 15,868,233 coins. The official message board for PostCoin is postcoin.top/forum . The official website for PostCoin is postcoin.top . PostCoin’s official Twitter account is @POSTcoinRU and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “InterPlanetary Search Engine (POST) is the IPFS search engine based on Blockchain. IPSE is designed to help users to quickly search the data on the IPFS network and retrieve files it needs. “

Buying and Selling PostCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PostCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PostCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PostCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

