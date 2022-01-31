Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Sold by Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,140 shares during the quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 1.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Power Integrations by 52.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Power Integrations by 7.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the third quarter worth about $2,633,000. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $819,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Sharp sold 4,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.99, for a total transaction of $499,954.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,730. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ POWI traded up $3.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.67. 2,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 0.95. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $110.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.62.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $176.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.32 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 17.98%. Power Integrations’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.25.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

