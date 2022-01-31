Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PFODF) Lifted to Hold at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PFODF) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
PFODF stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. Premier Foods has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average is $1.53.
