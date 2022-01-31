Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PFODF) Lifted to Hold at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PFODF) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

PFODF stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. Premier Foods has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average is $1.53.

About Premier Foods

Premier Foods Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of branded and own label food products. It operates through Grocery, and Sweet Treats segments. The Grocery segment sells savoury ambient food products. The Sweet Treats segment retails sweet ambient food products. Premier Foods was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in St.

