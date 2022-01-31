Prime Meridian Holding (OTCMKTS:PMHG) Short Interest Update

Prime Meridian Holding (OTCMKTS:PMHG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 54.5% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of PMHG stock remained flat at $$28.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $88.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.99. Prime Meridian has a 1-year low of $17.65 and a 1-year high of $29.98.

Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Prime Meridian had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 million for the quarter.

Prime Meridian Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Prime Meridian Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market, savings, term certificate of deposit, demand interest bearing and non-interest bearing, NOW, and escrow accounts, as well as retirement savings plans and time deposits.

