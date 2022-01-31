Primecap Management Co. CA Boosts Stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 351.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.24% of Allegiant Travel worth $8,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

ALGT opened at $171.75 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.61. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $163.60 and a 52 week high of $271.29.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wolfe Research cut Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.00.

Allegiant Travel Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

