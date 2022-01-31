Primecap Management Co. CA Decreases Stock Holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 13.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,165,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,375,000 after acquiring an additional 478,834 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 3.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,961,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,357,000 after acquiring an additional 144,456 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 571.7% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,248,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,350 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 17.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,177,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,518,000 after acquiring an additional 177,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 247.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,056,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,359,000 after acquiring an additional 751,988 shares during the last quarter. 26.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Olink Holding AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OLK opened at $14.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.64. Olink Holding AB has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $42.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.39 and a quick ratio of 7.32.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 30.42%. The company had revenue of $19.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.28 million. Equities research analysts expect that Olink Holding AB will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.60.

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

Featured Article: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.