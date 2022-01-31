Primecap Management Co. CA Lowers Stock Holdings in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its position in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 55.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 94,700 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.10% of 2U worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 2U during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in 2U in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 2U in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in 2U in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 2U by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $14.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 0.88. 2U, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.12 and a 12 month high of $59.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.71 and its 200 day moving average is $30.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $232.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.14 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 2U, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of 2U from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of 2U from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of 2U from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 2U has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.22.

In related news, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $103,243.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

2U Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

