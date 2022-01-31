Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 217,400 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 64.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,400 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.05% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $3,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WSC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 23.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,365,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905,839 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,848,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,156,000 after purchasing an additional 494,723 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 117.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,163,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867,064 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 15.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,869,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,709,000 after purchasing an additional 647,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,742,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,725,000 after purchasing an additional 392,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

WSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $36.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.25, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.75. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.48 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $490.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.66 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 8.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael W. Upchurch bought 10,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $384,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

