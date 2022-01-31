Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 820 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.13% of Penumbra worth $13,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEN. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 18,222.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 195,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,479,000 after buying an additional 194,071 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,603,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 9.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,226,000 after buying an additional 75,687 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,996,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 119.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 110,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,292,000 after buying an additional 60,339 shares during the period. 78.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Surbhi Sarna sold 94 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.34, for a total transaction of $26,821.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total transaction of $698,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,159 shares of company stock valued at $13,203,210. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEN opened at $206.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 226.92 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 5.76. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.62 and a fifty-two week high of $320.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $190.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.19 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 5.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penumbra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.29.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

