Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,930 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AZEK were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AZEK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in AZEK by 517,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in AZEK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AZEK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AZEK alerts:

AZEK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on AZEK in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AZEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.56.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $31.19 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.86. The AZEK Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.90 and a twelve month high of $51.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 51.98 and a beta of 1.47.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $346.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.50 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total value of $475,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joe Ochoa sold 15,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $649,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,000 shares of company stock worth $3,686,930 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.