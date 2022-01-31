Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Super Micro Computer worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 22.3% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,458,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,865,000 after purchasing an additional 813,015 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,128,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,249,000 after acquiring an additional 21,699 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 9.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,331,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,853,000 after acquiring an additional 110,129 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 939,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,041,000 after acquiring an additional 25,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 5.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,122,000 after acquiring an additional 37,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $40.15 on Monday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $30.52 and a one year high of $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.91.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

SMCI has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 2,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $124,763.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 54,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total value of $2,280,448.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,660,622. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

