Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,670 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,670 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 2,386.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in PG&E during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in PG&E by 163.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Price Michael F bought a new position in PG&E during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in PG&E by 334.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the period. 60.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PG&E alerts:

PCG opened at $12.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $13.19. The company has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a PE ratio of -57.68, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.87.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). PG&E had a positive return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PCG shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PG&E currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.17.

In other news, Director Arno Lockheart Harris acquired 8,475 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $100,089.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About PG&E

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.