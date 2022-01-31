Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 62,724 Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) by 48.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,724 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in OLO were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OLO by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,353,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,369,000 after purchasing an additional 223,621 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of OLO by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,227,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,304,000 after purchasing an additional 963,591 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in OLO by 3,048.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 242,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after acquiring an additional 235,084 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in OLO by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 227,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after acquiring an additional 80,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OLO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,721,000. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 208,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $6,171,733.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew J. Murray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total value of $692,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 572,362 shares of company stock valued at $16,182,146 over the last 90 days.

Shares of OLO opened at $16.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.01. Olo Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.94 and a 1-year high of $49.00.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $37.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.33 million. OLO had a negative net margin of 30.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Olo Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on OLO from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised OLO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

