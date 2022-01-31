Principal Financial Group (PFG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 7th. Analysts expect Principal Financial Group to post earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PFG stock opened at $72.10 on Monday. Principal Financial Group has a twelve month low of $48.88 and a twelve month high of $77.68. The company has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.69.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.