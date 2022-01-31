Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Short Interest Update

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Private Bancorp of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

PBAM stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.99. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,930. Private Bancorp of America has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.51 million, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.47.

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.34. Sell-side analysts predict that Private Bancorp of America will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Private Bancorp of America Company Profile

Private Bancorp of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions. Through its bank subsidiary, it provides deposit and loan services. It also specializes in making loans on commercial real estate, as well as small to mid-sized business loans. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Commercial, Small Business Administration (SBA), and Consumer.

