ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Purchased by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,742,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,831,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,049,000 after acquiring an additional 730,744 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,838,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,016,000 after acquiring an additional 89,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,450,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,444,000 after acquiring an additional 66,741 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NOBL opened at $93.36 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.92. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97.

