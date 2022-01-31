ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,031,891 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 9,172,548 shares.The stock last traded at $39.51 and had previously closed at $40.48.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.86.

Get ProShares UltraShort S&P500 alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SDS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 708.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

Featured Article: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.