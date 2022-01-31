Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Gap Up to $32.69

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.69, but opened at $33.89. Prothena shares last traded at $33.55, with a volume of 2,271 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PRTA shares. TheStreet upgraded Prothena from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.42.

The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.23 and its 200 day moving average is $56.20.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $139.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.08 million. Prothena had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 34.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.77) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Prothena news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 300,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $11,250,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Malecek sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,519 shares of company stock worth $1,048,810 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Prothena by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,823,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $299,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,739 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Prothena by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,769,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $268,517,000 after purchasing an additional 87,856 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Prothena by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,585,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Prothena by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,228,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,156,000 after purchasing an additional 24,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Prothena by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 681,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,016,000 after purchasing an additional 109,420 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prothena Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

