Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Gap Up to $32.69

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.69, but opened at $33.89. Prothena shares last traded at $33.55, with a volume of 2,271 shares changing hands.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PRTA shares. TheStreet upgraded Prothena from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.42.
The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.23 and its 200 day moving average is $56.20.
In other Prothena news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 300,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $11,250,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Malecek sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,519 shares of company stock worth $1,048,810 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Prothena by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,823,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $299,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,739 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Prothena by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,769,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $268,517,000 after purchasing an additional 87,856 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Prothena by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,585,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Prothena by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,228,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,156,000 after purchasing an additional 24,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Prothena by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 681,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,016,000 after purchasing an additional 109,420 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Prothena Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRTA)
Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.
