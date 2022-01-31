Public Index Network Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,025.00 (PIN)

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. Public Index Network has a total market cap of $2.51 million and approximately $3,025.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Public Index Network has traded up 24.5% against the US dollar. One Public Index Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0165 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002674 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00047756 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,569.36 or 0.06867815 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,311.82 or 0.99733315 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00051674 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00052860 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Public Index Network Coin Profile

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain . Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Public Index Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Index Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Public Index Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

