Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil (OTCMKTS:OJSCY) Short Interest Update

Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil (OTCMKTS:OJSCY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,579,500 shares, a growth of 140.2% from the December 31st total of 657,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:OJSCY remained flat at $$6.65 during trading hours on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.44 and its 200 day moving average is $7.25. Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10.
Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil Company Profile
