Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil (OTCMKTS:OJSCY) Short Interest Update

Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil (OTCMKTS:OJSCY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,579,500 shares, a growth of 140.2% from the December 31st total of 657,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:OJSCY remained flat at $$6.65 during trading hours on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.44 and its 200 day moving average is $7.25. Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10.

Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil Company Profile

Rosneft Oil Co engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of crude oil and gas. It also involves in refining, transportation, and sale of petroleum products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Distribution, and Corporate and Others.

