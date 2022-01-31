Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 3,171 Shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.18% of Bristow Group worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Bristow Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bristow Group by 2,187.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in Bristow Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Bristow Group during the second quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Bristow Group during the third quarter worth about $290,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bristow Group stock opened at $33.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $933.03 million, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.28. Bristow Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $39.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.39.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $301.58 million for the quarter. Bristow Group had a positive return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 9.22%.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas and unmanned aircraft system solutions.

