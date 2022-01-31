Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Stake in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,244 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,910 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.19% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DBD. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 2,403.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 6,246.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 161.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

In other news, Director Matthew Goldfarb purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $71,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DBD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of NYSE DBD opened at $8.80 on Monday. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $7.92 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.52 million, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 3.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.95.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.18). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 10.99% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $958.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Diebold Nixdorf’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.