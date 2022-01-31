Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 1,720 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 34.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,060,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,560,000 after buying an additional 272,948 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 13.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 4,647 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 65.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,749,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,300,000 after buying an additional 1,087,057 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 5.5% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 76,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $21.72 on Monday. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $29.71. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.38.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Invesco had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.77%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Invesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.27.

In other Invesco news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $1,219,906.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.