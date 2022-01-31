Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 20,514 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,514 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in APA were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APA. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of APA by 6.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 228,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 14,779 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in APA by 11.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in APA by 259.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,046,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,415,000 after buying an additional 755,000 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in APA in the second quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in APA by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 468,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,043,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

APA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on APA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on APA from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on APA from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, APA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.47.

Shares of APA opened at $33.17 on Monday. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $34.49. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 4.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

