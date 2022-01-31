PulteGroup (PHM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.33 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $51.25 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.96 and a 200-day moving average of $51.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.44. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $42.31 and a twelve month high of $63.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 9.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PHM shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group started coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

