Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for MKS Instruments, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:MKSI)

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of MKS Instruments in a report issued on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $2.59 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for MKS Instruments’ FY2023 earnings at $13.56 EPS.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 23.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MKSI. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.75.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $149.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.30. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. MKS Instruments has a 52 week low of $138.70 and a 52 week high of $199.44.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 3.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 279,358 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,712,000 after buying an additional 10,273 shares during the last quarter. Central Securities Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $12,073,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $15,820,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $601,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 479,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $85,344,000 after buying an additional 12,010 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total value of $465,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $46,773.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

