Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Las Vegas Sands Corp. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note issued on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the casino operator will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ FY2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

LVS has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.77.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $43.11 on Monday. Las Vegas Sands has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $66.76. The company has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of -29.13 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.05.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 320.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

