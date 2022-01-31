Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Decreased by Analyst

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) – Research analysts at Truist Financial decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Comcast in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial analyst G. Miller now expects that the cable giant will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.97. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Comcast’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.62 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.28.

CMCSA opened at $49.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast has a twelve month low of $45.47 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 85,171 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 16,215 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 402,832 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $22,969,000 after acquiring an additional 222,454 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,093 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.6% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 658,358 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,540,000 after purchasing an additional 10,148 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 256,433 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $14,621,000 after purchasing an additional 12,049 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

