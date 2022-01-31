Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Cut by Piper Sandler

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

HONE stock opened at $14.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $756.90 million, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. HarborOne Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $15.49.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.14%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,591,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,826,000 after acquiring an additional 118,467 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,649,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,001,000 after acquiring an additional 919,950 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO David E. Tryder sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $215,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.