Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Issued By Piper Sandler

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.96) for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.99) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.98) EPS.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.17). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 342.27% and a negative return on equity of 29.81%.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $49.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright started coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.83.

Shares of NRIX opened at $17.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 2.33. Nurix Therapeutics has a one year low of $16.67 and a one year high of $47.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.54.

In other news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $34,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 158.0% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $1,344,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $1,171,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 27.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 296,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,877,000 after acquiring an additional 64,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 25.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

