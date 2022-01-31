Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,151 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $804,280,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,915,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427,422 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 10,559.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,513,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,692 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Chevron by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,625,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,030 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Chevron by 6.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,296 shares during the period. 64.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

NYSE:CVX opened at $130.61 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.84. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.57 and a fifty-two week high of $137.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.47%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Chevron from $121.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.55.

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $8,775,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $5,973,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 485,883 shares of company stock worth $59,644,645. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.