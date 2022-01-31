Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,309 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,102 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth about $1,068,606,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,352,588,000 after buying an additional 4,375,459 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $384,470,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after buying an additional 2,630,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 302.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,292,866 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $429,982,000 after buying an additional 2,474,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

QCOM opened at $166.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.74. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The stock has a market cap of $187.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.59.

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.39, for a total value of $1,815,561.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $558,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,229 shares of company stock valued at $8,058,506 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

